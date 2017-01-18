FÓRUM
Ktorý film sa stane najhorším za rok 2016? Nominácie na Zlaté maliny favorizujú hlavne Batman v Superman

Ben Affleck je nominovaný na Zlatú malinu za najhorší mužský herecký výkon v roku 2016.

Každý už vieme, že Zlaté maliny by sa nemali brať veľmi vážne. Udeľujú sa takmer výlučne hollywoodskym filmom, hercom a tvorcom celkovo, častokrát sú však nominácie na smiech. Minulý rok ocenenie "získalo" Fifty Shades of Grey. O výhercoch rozhoduje cez 700 členov komisie Zlatej maliny, ich identita však veľmi známa nie je. Každému bolo jasné, ako budú vyzerať nominácie tento rok, no aj tak sa nám nedá nepozastaviť sa nad niekoľkými z nich. Taký Affleck by tu určite nemal byť a veľmi nechápeme ani fakt, že sa tu objavili aj položky, ktoré mali byť brané do úvahy ešte minulý rok. O víťazoch  37. ročníka odovzdávania týchto "ocenení" sa dozvieme deň pred odovzdávaním Oscarov. 

PS: Už zajtra sa dozvieme aj nominácie na Oscara. Sme zvedaví, na koho Akadémia zabudne tentokrát.

 

Najhorší film
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice 
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence 
Zoolander No. 2

 

Najhorší herec

Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice  
Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice  
Robert  de Niro / Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D’Souza / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

 

Najhoršia herečka
Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Julia Roberts / Mother’s Day 
Becky Turner/ Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant 

 

Najhoršia herečka vo vedľajšej role
Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa 
Kate Hudson / Mother’s Day 
Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa 
Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence 
Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2

 

Najhorší herec vo vedľajšej role
Nicolas Cage / Snowden
Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell / Zoolander No. 2
Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto / Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

 

Najhoršie kombo/dvojica na plátne
Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice 
Hocikto z Gods of Egypt 
Johnny Depp a jeho kostým / Alice Through the Looking Glass
Všetci z Collateral Beauty 
Tyler Perry a jeho parochňa / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Ben Stiller a Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2 

 

Najhorší režisér

Dinesh D’Souza a Bruce Schooley / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween 
Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt 
Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice  
Ben Stiller / Zoolander  No. 2

 

Najhorší prequel, sequel, remake či rip-off

Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice  
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander No. 2

 

Najhorší scenár

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice   
Dirty Grandpa 
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence 
Suicide Squad 

Zlaté maliny
avatar
Danieldnes 20:47

Úprimne, Batman bol 75% filmu.. nechápem tejto nominácii takisto

5 Odpovedať · Nahlásiť
avatar
bohisdnes 20:53

Civil War...film ktory kritizuje Crooked Hillary je nominovany :DDD ze ma to neprekvapuje

0 Odpovedať · Nahlásiť
Len Jethrodnes 20:56

BvsS nech bol hoc jaký film, ale Ben Affleck ako najhorší herec za rolu Batman-a?.... lepší batman ešte nebol... ale čo ja môžem vedieť no :D :D

0 Odpovedať · Nahlásiť
avatar
Gloverdnes 20:56

Vidno, že niektoré filmy sú to len preto, aby bol ten rebríček zaujímavý a aby sa o ňom hovorilo, pretože tento rok bolo oveľa viac stupídny filmov ako niektoré z hore uvedených .

0 Odpovedať · Nahlásiť
avatar
anonym1dnes 21:01

čo za debil robil tie nominácie ?

0 Odpovedať · Nahlásiť
Viac
