Ktorý film sa stane najhorším za rok 2016? Nominácie na Zlaté maliny favorizujú hlavne Batman v Superman

Každý už vieme, že Zlaté maliny by sa nemali brať veľmi vážne. Udeľujú sa takmer výlučne hollywoodskym filmom, hercom a tvorcom celkovo, častokrát sú však nominácie na smiech. Minulý rok ocenenie "získalo" Fifty Shades of Grey. O výhercoch rozhoduje cez 700 členov komisie Zlatej maliny, ich identita však veľmi známa nie je. Každému bolo jasné, ako budú vyzerať nominácie tento rok, no aj tak sa nám nedá nepozastaviť sa nad niekoľkými z nich. Taký Affleck by tu určite nemal byť a veľmi nechápeme ani fakt, že sa tu objavili aj položky, ktoré mali byť brané do úvahy ešte minulý rok. O víťazoch 37. ročníka odovzdávania týchto "ocenení" sa dozvieme deň pred odovzdávaním Oscarov.
PS: Už zajtra sa dozvieme aj nominácie na Oscara. Sme zvedaví, na koho Akadémia zabudne tentokrát.
Najhorší film
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander No. 2
Najhorší herec
Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert de Niro / Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D’Souza / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2
Najhoršia herečka
Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Julia Roberts / Mother’s Day
Becky Turner/ Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant
Najhoršia herečka vo vedľajšej role
Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson / Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2
Najhorší herec vo vedľajšej role
Nicolas Cage / Snowden
Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell / Zoolander No. 2
Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto / Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2
Najhoršie kombo/dvojica na plátne
Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Hocikto z Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp a jeho kostým / Alice Through the Looking Glass
Všetci z Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry a jeho parochňa / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Ben Stiller a Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2
Najhorší režisér
Dinesh D’Souza a Bruce Schooley / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2
Najhorší prequel, sequel, remake či rip-off
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander No. 2
Najhorší scenár
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad
Úprimne, Batman bol 75% filmu.. nechápem tejto nominácii takisto
Civil War...film ktory kritizuje Crooked Hillary je nominovany :DDD ze ma to neprekvapuje
BvsS nech bol hoc jaký film, ale Ben Affleck ako najhorší herec za rolu Batman-a?.... lepší batman ešte nebol... ale čo ja môžem vedieť no :D :D
Vidno, že niektoré filmy sú to len preto, aby bol ten rebríček zaujímavý a aby sa o ňom hovorilo, pretože tento rok bolo oveľa viac stupídny filmov ako niektoré z hore uvedených .
čo za debil robil tie nominácie ?