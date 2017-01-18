Ktorý film sa stane najhorším za rok 2016? Nominácie na Zlaté maliny favorizujú hlavne Batman v Superman

Každý už vieme, že Zlaté maliny by sa nemali brať veľmi vážne. Udeľujú sa takmer výlučne hollywoodskym filmom, hercom a tvorcom celkovo, častokrát sú však nominácie na smiech. Minulý rok ocenenie "získalo" Fifty Shades of Grey. O výhercoch rozhoduje cez 700 členov komisie Zlatej maliny, ich identita však veľmi známa nie je. Každému bolo jasné, ako budú vyzerať nominácie tento rok, no aj tak sa nám nedá nepozastaviť sa nad niekoľkými z nich. Taký Affleck by tu určite nemal byť a veľmi nechápeme ani fakt, že sa tu objavili aj položky, ktoré mali byť brané do úvahy ešte minulý rok. O víťazoch 37. ročníka odovzdávania týchto "ocenení" sa dozvieme deň pred odovzdávaním Oscarov.



PS: Už zajtra sa dozvieme aj nominácie na Oscara. Sme zvedaví, na koho Akadémia zabudne tentokrát.

Najhorší film

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander No. 2

Najhorší herec

Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert de Niro / Dirty Grandpa

Dinesh D’Souza / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

Najhoršia herečka

Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Julia Roberts / Mother’s Day

Becky Turner/ Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In

Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant

Najhoršia herečka vo vedľajšej role

Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson / Mother’s Day

Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence

Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2

Najhorší herec vo vedľajšej role

Nicolas Cage / Snowden

Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass

Will Ferrell / Zoolander No. 2

Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Jared Leto / Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

Najhoršie kombo/dvojica na plátne

Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Hocikto z Gods of Egypt

Johnny Depp a jeho kostým / Alice Through the Looking Glass

Všetci z Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry a jeho parochňa / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Ben Stiller a Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

Najhorší režisér

Dinesh D’Souza a Bruce Schooley / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence

Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween

Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

Najhorší prequel, sequel, remake či rip-off

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander No. 2

Najhorší scenár

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Suicide Squad